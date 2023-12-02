Citigroup Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 220,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $17,253,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $16,069,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $211.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.11 and a beta of 0.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

