Citigroup Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 784,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.18 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.