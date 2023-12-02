Citigroup Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1,664.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

