Citigroup Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $21.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

