Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

AMPH stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,654.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,654.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,930. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

