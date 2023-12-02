Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $116.00.
Innospec Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec
In other news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
