Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

