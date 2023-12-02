Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RXO by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 3,126,254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RXO by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,040,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 1,649,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 217,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2,143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

