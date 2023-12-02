Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

