Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,532 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDC opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

In related news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

