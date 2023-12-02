Citigroup Inc. Purchases 44,472 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

PROG Stock Up 3.9 %

PRG opened at $28.32 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.