Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

AI stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

