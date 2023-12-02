Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Insider Activity

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SR opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

