Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 148.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of City by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,681.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,922 shares of company stock worth $288,130 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Price Performance

City stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $102.11.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. City had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. City’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

