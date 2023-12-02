Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $398,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $65.47 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.