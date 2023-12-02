Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,193 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Universal Display by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.88. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

