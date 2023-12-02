Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,464 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

