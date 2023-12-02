Citigroup Inc. Sells 643,616 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643,616 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Stock Up 5.5 %

ARDX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.04. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,363 shares of company stock worth $206,601 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

