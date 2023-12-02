Citigroup Inc. Sells 88,374 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,374 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,662,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 76,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 654,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.