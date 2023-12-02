Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,441,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $11,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $11,649,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at $8,508,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,342,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,673,567 over the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.