CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $174,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $181.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.70 and a 52-week high of $190.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

