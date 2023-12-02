CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.79

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 207363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. Jonestrading increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $894,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $894,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,613 shares of company stock worth $3,086,453. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,475,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

