Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 545,245 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $46,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 323.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

