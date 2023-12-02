Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $43,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

