Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $47,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $770,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.