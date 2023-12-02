Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,122 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Manitowoc worth $44,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

