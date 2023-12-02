Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 408,159 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,335,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 408,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $45,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,118. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $237,210. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

