Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,652 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Olympic Steel worth $45,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEUS

Olympic Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.