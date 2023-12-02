Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $44,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 298,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN opened at $58.17 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,295 shares of company stock valued at $21,584,654. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

