Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $185.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

