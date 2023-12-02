Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.01. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

