Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ENI were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 199.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of E stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.