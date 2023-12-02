Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,594 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

EVH stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.44. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

