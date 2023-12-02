First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 214,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

