First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.93 and a 200-day moving average of $336.41. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

