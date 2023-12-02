First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

