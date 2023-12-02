Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.05.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

