Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.80 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

