FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 509.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 615.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.87. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

FLEX LNG last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.32 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

