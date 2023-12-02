FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.86. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

