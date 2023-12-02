Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Holdings Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Globant were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Globant by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after acquiring an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Globant by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,346,000 after buying an additional 151,737 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,917,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,390,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

NYSE GLOB opened at $226.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.36. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $227.45.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

