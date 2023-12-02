Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after buying an additional 814,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

