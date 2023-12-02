Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.41. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.95.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

