International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,960 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in International Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 12,079.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of IBOC opened at $46.69 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

