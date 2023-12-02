iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,823 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. Research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRobot

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.