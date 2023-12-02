iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $67.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

