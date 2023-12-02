iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,037.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IWS stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.