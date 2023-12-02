Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 123.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock worth $721,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

