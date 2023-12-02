Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,253 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $38,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,100 shares of company stock worth $2,646,748. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

