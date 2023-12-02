Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $23,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $18.90.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

